Leisure centre to reopen next week after it has £3.4m refurbishment

The new-look Waveney Valley Leisure Centre after a £3.4m refurbishment. PHOTO: East Suffolk Council.

A town’s leisure centre is to reopen next week following a £3.4 million refurbishment project.



Waveney Valley Leisure Centre, formerly known as Bungay Pool and Gym, will open their doors at noon on Wednesday, October 28, for the first time in more than a year following the extensive renovation project.

Gym and fitness classes, as well as swimming sessions, will be held from next week, while swimming lessons will resume from Monday, November 2.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Before lockdown, we were seeing a real surge of interest in our refurbished centres, which have all been completed to the highest standard, and we are so excited the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre is getting ready to join this list.

“It goes without saying that taking care of our own wellbeing has never been more important, and exercise has a significant impact on both our physical and mental wellbeing, so we’re so happy our customer’s can soon return and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.



“I want to reassure everyone that we have been taking every step to ensure we are reopening safely, including putting a number of safety measures and cleaning regimes in place as well as maintaining social distancing.

“I would personally like to thank our customers and everyone in the area for their support and patience while the work was done, and for being understanding to the slight delay in reopening due to Covid-19.”

Despite a slight delay following the coronavirus pandemic, the centre will bring state-of-the-art facilities to the area.



As well as renewing mechanical and electrical systems, the refurbishment includes new changing facilities, improved disabled changing places, a new cafe, modern gym equipment and a refurbished studio, new sauna and a refurbishment of the flume.

Jeremy Boreham, area manager for Places Leisure who have been awarded an interim operational contract for the site until a new provider is appointed in December, said: “We are delighted to help open the brand new centre as we aim to achieve our social mission of creating active places and healthy people.”

The centre was designed with the council’s development partner Pulse Design and Build.