Devices placed through town to stop speeding

New portable technology has been placed in six locations around Bungay, to stop speeding through the town.

Bungay Town Council announced on Friday that it had purchased two new speed indictor devices to slow down traffic throughout the area.

The Speed Indictor Devices (SIDs) can record vehicle numbers, the speed of the vehicles and also the size of the vehicle and will be moved around six locations.

The information collated from the SIDs can be passed on to police to assist with speed enforcement and also used for the Lorry Watch Scheme in the town centre.

The devices will record information which could be used to assist with longer term planning for the town. The technology was funded by the Suffolk County Council via grant through County Councillor David Ritchie.

“Speed indicator devices have been installed by parish councils in some of the nearby villages. My experience has been that they are successful in slowing down the majority of the traffic,” Mr Ritchie said.