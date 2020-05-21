Search

Town council ‘looking to future’ as new mayor elected

PUBLISHED: 21:15 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:15 21 May 2020

Bungay mayor Bob Prior. PHOTO: Bungay Town Council

Bungay mayor Bob Prior. PHOTO: Bungay Town Council

The new mayor of Bungay has vowed to make it “a better place to live” after being elected.

The annual meeting of Bungay Town Council on May 21, 2020, held on Zoom. PHOTO: ZoomThe annual meeting of Bungay Town Council on May 21, 2020, held on Zoom. PHOTO: Zoom

Bob Prior will lead the council in the year ahead after Bungay Town Council’s annual general meeting on Thursday night (May 21), taking the chains from outgoing mayor Sue Collins.

The meeting, held online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, also saw councillor John Adams unanimously elected as deputy mayor for the year ahead.

Mr Prior said: “Sue did a remarkable job in her year. With everyone’s help I will do my best to make Bungay a better place to live.

“We are acting futuristically with online meetings because we need to look to the future.

“Coronavirus has not stopped the world spinning and the work of this council has not been suspended and we are moving forward.

“We are volunteers who are committed to improving the lives of everyone who lives here and we are in a fantastic position to do just that.

“This is the most exciting time to be a councillor in Bungay.”

Mr Prior has chosen the Bungay School Sea Scouts and Bungay District Girlguiding as his charities for the year ahead.

Outgoing mayor Sue Collins paid tribute to her successor at the meeting, saying: “It has been an incredibly eventful year and the public profile of the town has gone from strength to strength. That can only be achieved by a great team effort. “I feel we should be proud of how the council has engaged with the community. Residents can pop into the council and always get a friendly and positive response. “We were one of the first councils to arrange a team of volunteers and they are all truly remarkable. They are a true indication of what is great about this town. “My special thanks must go to Bob who was a tremendous support at every turn and I know he will be a hard worker with sound knowledge of the town and its history.”

The meeting also saw a proposal for Bungay Town Coucil to, in principle, operate an ATM at the council offices in Broad Street, subject to planning permission being granted.

The proposal was approved by 13 votes to one, with councillor Lorna Richardson objecting. She said: “I am not against the ATM, I am just not happy with the position.

“We are talking about putting it smack in the middle of a Grade II listed building.”

