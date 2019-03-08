Search

‘I would never chance going back’ - Swimmers complain of sore eyes and throats after using leisure centre’s pool

PUBLISHED: 17:13 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 11 March 2019

Louise Saunders claims her two-year-old daughter, Florence was coughing all week and had to be rushed to hospital after going for a swim at the pool. Picture: Contributed Louise Saunders

Louise Saunders claims her two-year-old daughter, Florence was coughing all week and had to be rushed to hospital after going for a swim at the pool. Picture: Contributed Louise Saunders

Archant

The Bungay Pool and Gym have closed its doors after customers claimed their eyes were stinging and their throats were sore after going for a swim.

The swimming pool remain was closed for 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and GymThe swimming pool remain was closed for 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

The Bungay Pool will be closed until further notice due to “current poor air quality” at the leisure centre.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the leisure centre said on Saturday: “This morning’s decision to close the pool was taken as a precaution due to the feedback from customers raising concerns about sore eyes and throats.

“Our regular pool tests show normal chlorine levels in the pool. However, the air extraction system within the pool system is potentially not working to its designed efficiency. Until the system has been reviewed and confirmed as working correctly, we will remain closed.

“We stress this is as an absolute precaution and as a direct reaction to customer and staff feedback. Customer and staff safety remains our primary concern.”

Louise Saunders claims her two-year-old daughter, Florence was coughing all week and had to be rushed to hospital after going for a swim at the pool.

Mrs Saunders said: “I do believe it was something she picked up from there as we swam on the Monday and then she was poorly on Tuesday afternoon, but when I called the pool they told they only shut as a precaution.

“She also is so poorly she’s not eating or drinking much and she was constipated for seven days, she still has to have medicine to help her go to the loo so I would never chance going back again in case it was linked - which seems a bit of a coincidence,” she said.

The mother-of-two from Tharston, near Long Stratton said despite Waveney District Council investing £3.4m in the new pool, she wouldn’t run the risk of taking her children there again.

A spokesperson for Waveney District Council, said: “We were made aware at the weekend of issues with the temperature and humidity of the pool by Sentinel Leisure Trust, who operate the facility on our behalf.

“The pool remains closed while contractors assess the fault which has led to the air quality issues.”

