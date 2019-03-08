Search

First look at leisure centre's £3.4m upgrade

PUBLISHED: 17:25 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 10 September 2019

There will be a new sauna and improved pool side viewing areas which are air conditioned and glass fronted. Picture: East Suffolk Council

There will be a new sauna and improved pool side viewing areas which are air conditioned and glass fronted. Picture: East Suffolk Council

Archant

Bungay Pool and Gym will shut its doors until next summer as work begins on a multi-millon pound revamp.

Improved gym equipment will be installed as well as new flooring in the gym. Picture: East Suffolk CouncilImproved gym equipment will be installed as well as new flooring in the gym. Picture: East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk Council and development partner Pulse Design and Building will redevelop the site as part of a £3.4m project to "ensure the venue is fit for purpose for decades to come".

The leisure centre, on St Johns Hill in Bungay, will close for the redevelopment on Thursday, September 12, and will reopen between July and September next year,

As well as work on the plant, mechanical, electrical and draining areas, the redevelopment will have an addition of a small vending area or cafe.

There will be a new sauna and improved pool side viewing areas which are air conditioned and glass fronted, improved gym equipment will be installed as well as new flooring in the gym.

It will reopen next Summer, 2020. Picture: East Suffolk CouncilIt will reopen next Summer, 2020. Picture: East Suffolk Council

Bungay Pool and Gym is the third facility identified as a priority for investment as part of the East Suffolk leisure redevelopment programme, following Deben Leisure Centre and Leiston Leisure Centre, both of which have undergone major improvements in the past two years.

In a statement, the East Suffolk Council said it is committed to a five-year programme to improve leisure facilities for the district and encourage more people to become active.

The council also ensured members and current users of Bungay Pool and Gym are fully informed and are encouraged to use the trust's other facilities.

Councillor Letitia Smith, East Suffolk's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism said: "We're delighted that work is to get underway on the improvement of Bungay Pool and Gym. The plans are exciting and reflect our determination to ensure that our communities have access to high quality facilities."

"The work is detailed and will take around 10 months to complete with the venue reopening in summer 2020. With this in mind, I would like to thank members for their support and understanding.

"The refurbishment will cause some inconvenience but it is vital that we improve the standards of an ageing facility for generations to come."

