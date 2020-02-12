Search

Plans for 40 new homes rejected amid fears of flooding

PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 12 February 2020

Flood fears have blocked a controversial 40 home development after several objections from nearby residents.

Disused and overgrown land off Pilgrims Way in Bungay had been eyed as a possible site for the new homes after an application for up to 40 new homes was submitted to East Suffolk Council.

But councillors unanimously rejected to proposal at a meeting of the northern planning committee on Tuesday, February 11.

Despite no concerns being raised by independent consultees in the planning process, residents and councillors highlighted the location of the site in a flood risk area, and the impact the development could have on nearby homes.

Speaking on behalf of local objectors, Hazel Garrity said: "If you live either side of this site you will be aware it floods after heavy rain.

"There is also a primary school and two very busy junctions nearby which already always have tailbacks.

"We need affordable housing and this doesn't chime with being green or the preservation of habitats which would be destroyed."

The site is not one which was allocated for development in the council's local plan for Waveney due to an earlier flood risk assessment.

Councillor Graham Elliott said: "We have done a lot of work to identify sites at risk of flooding and it is frustrating for me to have consultees coming and dismissing them."

The plans were unanimously rejected by the comittee's nine councillors.

Speaking as ward member at the meeting East Suffolk Councillor and Bungay town Reeve Judy Cloke said: "I am appalled this site is even being considered for housing. It has been derelict and overgrown for many years and is full of wildlife.

"There will be about 160 vehicle movements daily going to and from those houses along two narrow roads which already can sometimes be almost impossible to drive along with cars parked along it, especially around the start and end of the school day.

"While I welcome new homes in Bungay, this is a gross overdevelopment in an inappropriate site and I have very serious concerns."

A proposal for 30 homes on the land had been rejected in 1992.

