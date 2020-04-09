Search

New cash point ‘likely’ for town left without bank as council unveil plans for new town hall

PUBLISHED: 14:03 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 09 April 2020

Bungay Town Council. Picture: Archant

Bungay Town Council. Picture: Archant

Archant

A town which has been let without a cash point for almost two years looks set to finally have an ATM as the council unveils plans for new offices.

The mayor of bungay, Sue Collins. Photo: Bungay Town CouncilThe mayor of bungay, Sue Collins. Photo: Bungay Town Council

It is likely there will be a new town hall in Bungay, according to the town council, as it takes control of seven assets previously owned by the district council.

At no cost, Bungay town council has taken ownership of a number of town resources which East Suffolk Council previously operated.

They include two toilet blocks in the town centre (on Cross Street and Priory Lane), the town council officers, museum premises and council chamber on Broad Street, and three large public spaces, including play areas.

MORE: New 24-hour ATM to be installed in Bungay

Jeremy Burton, town clerk, said it was “likely” the council would move the town hall to the Riverside Centre at the Staithe, as the council took ownership of that land alongside open spaces at King’s Road, Meadow Road, Wherry Road and more.

You may also want to watch:

Town mayor Sue Collins said planes were “well underway” for a new ATM at the Riverside Centre town hall.

The transfer of ownership was agreed at a meeting, where mayor Sue Collins paid tribute to the team of town councillors who lead the council through “lengthy negotiations” with East Suffolk Council.

She said: “This is great news for our town and an opportunity not only to maintain these areas to a higher standard but for local people to have more say in how they are developed to meet our needs.

“For instance, plans are already well underway to install an ATM at the council offices. Agreements have been made with the commercial providers and planning permission is at an advanced stage.”

MORE: 'The community struggles': 24/7 cashpoint could return to town

The mayor went on to say that the acquisition of these assets means the town council is in a much stronger position to maintain amenities to a higher standard and has acquired greater control over more areas of public space.

“Gaining the freehold of the Broad Street building raises the town’s status and gives Bungay parity of esteem with many other Suffolk market towns who enjoy ownership of their historic town halls,” town clerk Jeremy Burton said.

