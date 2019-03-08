Bullards Spirits vision for Crystal House moves a step closer with licensing bid

Craig Allison; Director of Bullards, John Bullard; Director of Bullards, Richard Pratt; owner of Crystal House and [Right] Russell Evans; Chairman of Bullards, standing outside Crystal House. Photo credit: Heist Films Archant

A Norwich gin distillery’s new city centre base has moved a step closer to being the finished article, with a licensing application now lodged.

Bullards Spirits is in the process of converting Crystal House into a haven for gin-lovers, featuring a distillery, bar, shop and restaurant.

You may also want to watch:

Having already been granted planning permission to convert the historic building on Cattle Market Street into its new home, the local distiller's licensing bid has revealed further details of the venue.

The restaurant and bar upstairs will be capable of seating 84 people, with proposed opening hours of 8am until 1am Monday to Saturdays and 10am until midnight on Sundays.

The team also hope to provide live music in the background, with either jazz, acoustic or piano music performed “at a conversational level”.

Alongside running the restaurant, Bullards also intends to offer guided tours of the distillery and tasting sessions on site.