National report into how to build beautiful buildings hails city homes

A new national report hails the award-winning Goldsmith Street development in Norwich as an example of how Britain should be creating more beautiful communities.

The Norwich City Council social housing scheme, which won the RIBA Stirling prize for architecture last year, was cited in the final report of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

The Living in Beauty report - led by the late Sir Roger Scruton and Nicolas Boys Smith - contains more than 130 recommendations to support the creation of more beautiful communities.

They include supporting access to a fruit tree for every home, and opening old canals.

The study also calls for a new "fast track for beauty" change to the planning process to ensure better buildings are constructed.

One of the Building Better, Building Beautiful commissioners was Norwich-based planning consultant Gail Mayhew.