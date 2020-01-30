Search

Advanced search

National report into how to build beautiful buildings hails city homes

PUBLISHED: 17:25 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 30 January 2020

The award winning community in Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

The award winning community in Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

A new national report hails the award-winning Goldsmith Street development in Norwich as an example of how Britain should be creating more beautiful communities.

The Norwich City Council social housing scheme, which won the RIBA Stirling prize for architecture last year, was cited in the final report of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

You may also want to watch:

The Living in Beauty report - led by the late Sir Roger Scruton and Nicolas Boys Smith - contains more than 130 recommendations to support the creation of more beautiful communities.

They include supporting access to a fruit tree for every home, and opening old canals.

The study also calls for a new "fast track for beauty" change to the planning process to ensure better buildings are constructed.

One of the Building Better, Building Beautiful commissioners was Norwich-based planning consultant Gail Mayhew.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid accepted for Coventry City youngster

Coventry City defender Sam McCallum is in advanced talks over a move to Norwich City Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Locals don’t know it exists’ - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia’s best kept secret?

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24