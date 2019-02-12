Not just pizza: Takeaway coming to Norfolk village allowed to expand its menu

Broadland District Council has given permission for a new hot food takeaway to open in Brundall. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A businessman who faced opposition from the county council leader has won the right to serve more than just pizza in a Norfolk village after councillors approved his bid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has objected to plans for a takeaway in Brundall. Picture: Denise Bradley Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has objected to plans for a takeaway in Brundall. Picture: Denise Bradley

Aleksandar Singartiliev already had permission to open a pizza takeaway on The Street in Brundall - won at appeal - but had launched a bid to remove a condition restricting him from cooking any other dish.

However, this was opposed by Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor, who also serves as district councillor for the village.

Mr Proctor called the application in for consideration by Broadland District Council’s planning committee and appealed to them to reject it.

However, fearing another appeal, members voted to approve the plans.

Council officers had recommended the plans for approval and it was felt that with the council’s environmental health team lodging no objection to proposals, that any appeal would be successful and come at a financial cost.

Committee member Tony Adams said: “I would love to refuse this application but given the support of the environmental health officer I cannot see any planning inspector upholding that decision.”

Fellow member Graham Everett also said he felt like he was “in between a rock and a hard place” over the decision.

Lana Hempsall, councillor for Acle, added: “An issue I feel strongly about is childhood obesity and I am concerned about the impact a takeaway which would open between 11am and 9pm could have on this.

“However, I do feel as though my hands are tied.”

Mr Singartiliev’s original plan was for a pizza-only takeaway, but he said this had to change after the lengthy application process led to him losing his business partner - a specialist in producing the popular dish.

Now though, he will be able to prepare other dishes too, including fried chicken, kebabs and chargrilled meat, when the takeaway eventually opens.

He said: “This is very good news.”

Seven members of the planning committee voted in favour of accepting the application, with three voting against it.