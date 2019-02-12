Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Not just pizza: Takeaway coming to Norfolk village allowed to expand its menu

PUBLISHED: 13:54 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 06 March 2019

Broadland District Council has given permission for a new hot food takeaway to open in Brundall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Broadland District Council has given permission for a new hot food takeaway to open in Brundall. Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A businessman who faced opposition from the county council leader has won the right to serve more than just pizza in a Norfolk village after councillors approved his bid.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has objected to plans for a takeaway in Brundall. Picture: Denise BradleyNorfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has objected to plans for a takeaway in Brundall. Picture: Denise Bradley

Aleksandar Singartiliev already had permission to open a pizza takeaway on The Street in Brundall - won at appeal - but had launched a bid to remove a condition restricting him from cooking any other dish.

However, this was opposed by Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor, who also serves as district councillor for the village.

Mr Proctor called the application in for consideration by Broadland District Council’s planning committee and appealed to them to reject it.

However, fearing another appeal, members voted to approve the plans.

Council officers had recommended the plans for approval and it was felt that with the council’s environmental health team lodging no objection to proposals, that any appeal would be successful and come at a financial cost.

Committee member Tony Adams said: “I would love to refuse this application but given the support of the environmental health officer I cannot see any planning inspector upholding that decision.”

Fellow member Graham Everett also said he felt like he was “in between a rock and a hard place” over the decision.

Lana Hempsall, councillor for Acle, added: “An issue I feel strongly about is childhood obesity and I am concerned about the impact a takeaway which would open between 11am and 9pm could have on this.

“However, I do feel as though my hands are tied.”

Mr Singartiliev’s original plan was for a pizza-only takeaway, but he said this had to change after the lengthy application process led to him losing his business partner - a specialist in producing the popular dish.

Now though, he will be able to prepare other dishes too, including fried chicken, kebabs and chargrilled meat, when the takeaway eventually opens.

He said: “This is very good news.”

Seven members of the planning committee voted in favour of accepting the application, with three voting against it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood. Photo: Police

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Not just pizza: Takeaway coming to Norfolk village allowed to expand its menu

Broadland District Council has given permission for a new hot food takeaway to open in Brundall. Picture: Nick Butcher

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Swansea boss lavishes praise on Canaries for ‘courage’ to stick with Farke

Swansea manager Graham Potter, left, greets Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke at the Liberty Stadium ahead of the Canaries 4-1 win in November Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists