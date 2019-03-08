Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crunch decision due over controversial bid for 170 homes

PUBLISHED: 06:47 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 10 July 2019

Developers want to build 170 homes on this site in Brundall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Developers want to build 170 homes on this site in Brundall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

ARCHANT NORFOLK

A decision will be made today over controversial plans to build 170 homes in a Norfolk village.

Developer Quantum Land wants to build on a 42-acre site to the east of Brundall's Memorial Hall and north of Meadow View and Westfield Road.

Broadland District Council's planning committee will decide whether to grant planning permission today

The proposals include a new sports pavilion, a "country park" and other outdoor sports facilities.

But the plans have met fierce opposition from local residents, with a petition against the development collecting more than 2,500 signatures in 2017.

A further 243 objection letters were sent to the council about the original proposals, followed by 255 more for the latest amended plans.

Brundall Parish Council has also objected to the proposals.

Objectors claim the village's schools, roads and surgeries will not be able to cope with hundreds of new residents. They are also concerned about the loss of green space.

You may also want to watch:

However, planning officers at Broadland have recommended councillors approve the plans at today's meeting at the council's offices in Thorpe St Andrew.

A report, which will go before the planning committee, states: "Although harms have been identified with the proposal as a whole and identified conflict with the development plan, it is considered there are benefits which outweigh these harms."

Along with the new homes, the development will include a 17-acre country park in the north of the site.

The latest plans include improvements to the A47/Cucumber Lane roundabout, consisting of new markings to create two lanes and the widening of approach lanes.

The developer is also proposing to make 33pc of the new homes "affordable".

NHS England said the two surgeries in the area do not have "resource capacity" for additional growth resulting from the development.

In regard to local schools, the report states both Blofield and Brundall primary schools will be full when taking into account existing planning applications.

It claims a further 100 primary places would be needed to accommodate all of the prospective housing in the area.

The report said money for additional school places would be required from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man due in court today following death of boy, 17, in King’s Lynn

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Anger as Norwich School hopes pledge to plant 700 trees will mean 12 in city centre can be chopped down

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists