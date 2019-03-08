Crunch decision due over controversial bid for 170 homes

Developers want to build 170 homes on this site in Brundall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY ARCHANT NORFOLK

A decision will be made today over controversial plans to build 170 homes in a Norfolk village.

Developer Quantum Land wants to build on a 42-acre site to the east of Brundall's Memorial Hall and north of Meadow View and Westfield Road.

Broadland District Council's planning committee will decide whether to grant planning permission today

The proposals include a new sports pavilion, a "country park" and other outdoor sports facilities.

But the plans have met fierce opposition from local residents, with a petition against the development collecting more than 2,500 signatures in 2017.

A further 243 objection letters were sent to the council about the original proposals, followed by 255 more for the latest amended plans.

Brundall Parish Council has also objected to the proposals.

Objectors claim the village's schools, roads and surgeries will not be able to cope with hundreds of new residents. They are also concerned about the loss of green space.

However, planning officers at Broadland have recommended councillors approve the plans at today's meeting at the council's offices in Thorpe St Andrew.

A report, which will go before the planning committee, states: "Although harms have been identified with the proposal as a whole and identified conflict with the development plan, it is considered there are benefits which outweigh these harms."

Along with the new homes, the development will include a 17-acre country park in the north of the site.

The latest plans include improvements to the A47/Cucumber Lane roundabout, consisting of new markings to create two lanes and the widening of approach lanes.

The developer is also proposing to make 33pc of the new homes "affordable".

NHS England said the two surgeries in the area do not have "resource capacity" for additional growth resulting from the development.

In regard to local schools, the report states both Blofield and Brundall primary schools will be full when taking into account existing planning applications.

It claims a further 100 primary places would be needed to accommodate all of the prospective housing in the area.

The report said money for additional school places would be required from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.