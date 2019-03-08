'It would give children something to do' - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A parish council is planning to build a new artificial football pitch, clubhouse and carpark.

Brundall Parish Council is seeking permission from Broadland District Council for the amenity, which would be built south of Yarmouth Road, near the Brundall roundabout on the A47.

The facility would be part of a larger development including a new supermarket and 155 houses, which was granted outline approval last year.

Residents have responded to the proposal with both support and concern.

Some have said it will meet the needs of a fast-growing village while others have noted potential pressure on the roads.

One resident said: "It would be good for the community to have a football pitch.

"It would give the younger generation something to do instead of hanging around the streets."

Another commented: "It will also instill a stronger sense of community if Brundall can host its own football matches. I think it would be an enormous asset to our village."

The site is currently two fields, one managed as public green space designated as a football practice pitch, and the other as an unmanaged field with public right of way.

Plans include a car park with 68 spaces for cars and 12 for bicycles.

One objector said: "The land was to be cemetery land when needed and was only ever designated by the parish council as a practice football pitch on a temporary basis, although it is used by dog walkers probably more than footballers."

Another resident said: "Brundall has had to accept the extra housing which has made it possible to have this money to spend, but it should be spent on buying land or improving facilities east of the memorial hall in the village centre not creating more traffic on the Blofield road."

Traffic was also mentioned in another objection.

"Further pressure being put on the access road to Blofield with this proposal," it said.

"This is already a dangerous junction around the entrance/exit to the garage and McDonalds restaurant."

Brundall Football Club is supporting the application, stating that the village, with a population of 4,500, is "desperately short of formal pitch space".

The amenity would be open every day from 8am to 10pm.