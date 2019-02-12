Search

Updated

Head of Norfolk school shut for two days because of broken boiler pledges it will open tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 11:54 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 13 February 2019

Norwich Road Academy in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Norwich Road Academy in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

The headteacher of a school in Thetford which had to close for two days because of problems with its boiler has said the school will be open tomorrow (Thursday).

Norwich Road Academy had to shut its doors yesterday (Tuesday, February 12) and today (Wednesday, February 13) because the school could not be heated effectively.

However, although children were given the days off, staff have been working in the school, wearing coats and gloves.

The school, part of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, had apologised for the inconvenience.

And Julia Miles, head of school, said it would be open tomorrow, despite the problem continuing. She said: “The problem that we have had regarding our boiler has not been fixed and is still proving problematic.

“However, as we do not want to unnecessarily further disrupt the learning of our pupils, or cause their families disruption, we have organised temporary heating arrangements.

“I am pleased to say the cost for this has been born by our trust, Eastern Multi-Academy Trust.

“The temperatures in classrooms have been very low, given the time of year, and much lower than the minimum requirements specified. We could not expect young children to sit in those temperatures.

“Our staff here are very dedicated and have been in work today. They have attended work in coats and gloves to ensure that work time hasn’t been lost.

“We are all working very hard here to improve the outcomes of children in Thetford.

“No one is more disappointed, than myself and my team here at Norwich Road Academy, that the children have lost two days of learning in school.

“We will all be glad to get back to normal tomorrow.”

