Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fires, injuries and people overboard as accidents on the Broads reach 10 year high

PUBLISHED: 15:11 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 15 May 2019

A crusier on the River Bure at Wroxham on the Norfolk Broads Life ring pictured on a boat Boat Safety / Drowing / Broads/ Life Jacket / River Bure Picture: James Bass For: Evening News © 2008 (01603) 772434

A crusier on the River Bure at Wroxham on the Norfolk Broads Life ring pictured on a boat Boat Safety / Drowing / Broads/ Life Jacket / River Bure Picture: James Bass For: Evening News © 2008 (01603) 772434

Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2008

The number of Broads visitors finding themselves in troubled waters reached a 10-year high in the past 12 months - a report has revealed.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, the Broads Authority was alerted to 68 separate incidents on the waters, including boat fires, cardiac arrests and people overboard.

This amount is an increase of more than a dozen on the previous year and the first time this decade that the number of incidents has surpassed 60.

These reports saw 49 people requiring some kind of hospital treatment, while the period also saw four fatalities - though two of these did not relate to boating.

The figures, revealed in the authority's annual health and safety report, have led to renewed safety advice being offered to those who venture onto the region's most famous waterways, with a particular emphasis on the importance of life jackets.

Steve Birtles, health and safety officer at the Broads Authority, said: "The best advice I can give for people is to understand the conditions of each part of the Broads you visit - different parts will have their own individual characteristics such as water velocity and river flow.

You may also want to watch:

"One of the other key messages we put across is taking extreme care when getting on and off vessels - it is never worth taking a giant leap for mankind as these are the times injuries happen and people fall in."

Mr Birtles also emphasised the importance of wearing flotation devices whenever moving around vessels and taking caution when walking close to the water.

However, he added that he felt the figures were most likely a result of more reports being made - as opposed to more incidents occurring.

He added: "With greater means of communication nowadays, through things like social media, far fewer incidents will go unreported.

"However, considering the millions of people who visit the Broads each year the figure is still relatively small in the grand scheme of things."

The incidents reported include several occasions in which people needed rescuing from the water and a case in which a vessel exploded at Griffin Marina near Norwich.

However, not all of the incidents relate to occasions where a safety breach has occurred - with technological issues with vessels and medical conditions also accounted for.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Two people arrested after multiple van break-ins

Two people have been arrested after van break-ins. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists