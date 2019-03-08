Search

Broads Authority to sell the 'Spirit of Breydon' for £85k

PUBLISHED: 13:53 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 15 July 2019

The authority said it decided to sell the Spirit of Breydon as it is no longer suitable to the demands of the ranger team. Photo: Broads Authority

Archant

The Broads Authority is selling one of its boats for almost £85,000 - six years after it was purchased for £115,000.

The authority said it decided to sell the Spirit of Breydon as it is no longer suitable to the demands of the ranger team.

The 33ft vessel was purchased in 2013 and is currently listed on the Norfolk boat sales website at £84,950.

In a statement, the Broads Authority said: "The Authority has taken the decision to sell Spirit of Breydon after reviewing our launch replacement strategy, which identifies the need for our launches to be able to cover a wider range of tasks now undertaken by the Ranger team, including riverside tree and scrub management and mooring maintenance.

"We are currently in the process of identifying a replacement vessel that is suited to the varied demands of the Ranger role. Selling Spirit of Breydon while it remains in good condition and with inherent value will allow us to implement this strategy more quickly."

