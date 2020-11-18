Norfolk councils set to spend more than £1m on housing rough sleepers

Two Norfolk councils are set to spend over a million pounds to buy homes for rough sleepers.

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor. Photo: Archant Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor. Photo: Archant

Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council are set to partner with a social housing provider to buy ten one-bedroom properties to serve as the homes.

Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s biggest social landlord, will join forces with the councils to invest upfront costs of £150,000.

The partnership will also be backed by £737,857 via central government’s next steps housing program to tackle homelessness.

Clarion owns and manages more than 4,500 homes across Broadland and South Norfolk.

Yvonne Bendle, South Norfolk Councillor and cabinet member for health, housing and well-being. Picture: South Norfolk Council Yvonne Bendle, South Norfolk Councillor and cabinet member for health, housing and well-being. Picture: South Norfolk Council

The ten properties will provide long-term, secure homes for rough sleepers currently in temporary council accommodation.

Broadland and South Norfolk will also receive £266,095 via the scheme to support those living in the homes for the next three years.

This will include two dedicated support workers, with the aim of moving residents into permanent housing within two years to allow other rough sleepers to benefit.

Clarion says it hopes the homes will be bought and ready to let out before the end of March 2021.

Michelle Reynolds, chief operating officer at Clarion, said: “Our history goes back over 100 years and core to our mission is providing homes to those in greatest need and would otherwise be at risk of homelessness.

“As winter approaches and we find ourselves in the midst of a second national lockdown, moving people off the streets and into secure homes has never been more important.

“We’re proud to be working with Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council to provide homes for former rough sleepers.”

South Norfolk cabinet member for better lives, Yvonne Bendle, said: “We are continuing to get people off the streets and are working hard to stop them ending up there in the first place. This money ensures that the most vulnerable in our district will get the accommodation, as well as the help and support they need to get back on their feet.”

And Broadland cabinet member for housing and wellbeing, Fran Whymark, said: “This funding will ensure we are giving people the best possible chance and support to rebuild their lives.

“We do everything we can to prevent and support rough sleepers, this funding boost will help make sure no one slips through the net and will help put an end to homelessness for good.”

