Council will not challenge decision to quash processing plant approval

Broadland District Council says it will not challenge a decision to quash approved plans for a new processing plant near Easton.

Condimentum Ltd was granted permission in October to build a 20m-high milling tower and six storage silos at the Greater Norwich Food Enterprise Zone in Honingham.

The scheme aimed to maintain Norfolk’s historic link with the production of Colman’s Mustard beyond the closure of the Carrow Works site in Norwich next year.

But Easton Parish Council has asked the High Court in London to review multiple planning decisions linked to the enterprise zone.

It claimed the local authority failed to comply with its legal duties in approving certain applications for the site.

Now Broadland has revealed it is “consenting” for the court to quash its approval of the milling tower application.

It means the plans will have to go back to the council’s planning committee on January 16 with an addendum to address any outstanding issues raised by the parish council.

Parish chairman Peter Milliken said: “This is not really a surprise to us, because we knew the law was on our side.

“We wanted things done properly and hopefully it [the plans] will come back with a full environmental impact assessment done on the whole of the Condimentum site.”

The parish council, supported by Marlingford and Colton Parish Council, paid £6,000 to take the matter to the High Court.

The review will also cover the approval of plans to widen Church Lane, which is needed to access the food hub, and the approval of an infiltration lagoon near the site.

A Broadland spokesman said: “We are consenting to the court reaching a judgement which quashes that [milling tower] decision.

“In relation to the other decisions, the highways and the lagoon issues are being referred back to planning committee on December 19.

“These two matters were also the subject of Easton Parish Council’s submission to the High Court but because no decision had been issued we are simply providing an update to committee and addressing any issues which Easton Parish Council consider to be outstanding.”

Condimentum was contacted for comment.