Council vows to change its ways over planning comments blackout

PUBLISHED: 14:50 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 11 April 2019

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A council has vowed to change its ways after being accused of a lack of transparency over how it deals with planning applications.

Like any other council, Broadland District Council currently publishes planning applications and associated documents on its website for members of the public to view and comment on.

However, Broadland is currently the only council that does not then publish these and make them readily available to other members of the public - though they can be viewed in person on appointment.

The council’s website also does not contain responses from the organisations it has to consult over all planning applications - such as the county council, the NHS and Historic England. However, planning officers have now vowed to put a stop to this, after being accused of misleading the public over the failure.

Les Gray, of Drayton, a public speaker at a meeting of Broadland’s planning committee, said: “Broadland’s own managing director has accepted the fact there is a lack of transparency in Broadland District Council’s planning processes.”

