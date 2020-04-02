Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk council granted emergency powers due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:50 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 02 April 2020

Broadland District Council has voted to grant itself emergency powers due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Denise Bradley

Broadland District Council has voted to grant itself emergency powers due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk council has voted to grant itself emergency powers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Broadland District Council held an extraordinary meeting last night (Wednesday, April 1) to discuss how decisions would be made if the pandemic meant meetings could not take place.

And councillors have voted for a series of crisis powers which will see decisions taken by an emergency committee - if regular council meetings cannot be held.

Prior to the emergency meeting, council and committee meetings were due to go ahead as planned, with members attending virtually via a video or audio link in line with social distancing rules.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Meeting called to grant emergency powers to council

But the council said it “cannot always be guaranteed that enough members will be able to attend meetings for them to go ahead”.

In a report on the extraordinary meeting, monitoring officer Emma Hodds said: “Due to the current situation with Covid-19 work needs to be undertaken to ensure that council business and decision making can continue in these unprecedented times.”

Councillors were asked to consider three recommendations:

• To agree to the structure of the emergency committee,

• To suspend the rules against members not regularly attending committees,

• And to agree when meetings will be held over the next year.

The role of the emergency committee will be to take decisions for the council’s key committees: council, cabinet, planning, licensing and audit.

The committee will also “ensure single points of failure are reduced and that the council can continue to operate in emergency and unprecedented situations”.

READ MORE: ‘Please call and we will help you’ - councils’ words to the vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

The monitoring officer also said: “The scrutiny role in the local authority is an important one, with the focus of this committee being undertaken at the right time.

“The time for scrutiny in such unprecedented times will be to review the process after the Covid-19 impact has reduced and enable lessons learnt to be undertaken.”

The emergency committee will meet formally when required and informally on a weekly basis.

The councillors making up the emergency committee will be cabinet chairman and vice-chairman Shaun Vincent and Trudy Mancini-Boyle, opposition leader Steve Riley, portfolio holder for housing and wellbeing Fran Whymark, and two other members who will be selected for “political balance”.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street dealt a ‘fatally dangerous’ blow: Expert predicts 250,000 jobs could go

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Mini railway launches crisis appeal after coronavirus halts services

The Wells and Walsingham Railway has launched a crisis appeal Picture: Ian Burt

Beautiful floral tribute to Jewson lorry driver who died in A47 crash

The Beautiful floral tribute from all the staff at Jewson's Dereham Branch. Made by Forget Me Not Flowers in Dereham. Picture: Forget Me Not Flowers

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24