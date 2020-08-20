Search

Covid grants of up to £10,000 offered to tourism firms

PUBLISHED: 07:52 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 20 August 2020

Boats at Wroxham. Broadland's tourism sector missed out millions of pounds in income due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Tourism business owners in Broadland can now apply for grants of up to £10,000 through two new schemes to help them get back on their feet following the lockdown.

Broadland District Council has launched an ‘autumn and winter adaptation fund’ and a ‘tourism business Covid-19 adaption grant’ scheme to help the sector, which missed out on million of pounds while businesses had to stay closed during the early part of this year’s visitor season.

Councillor Jo Copplestone, cabinet member for economic development, said building confidence among visitors and local people was crucial to bring people back and help tourism businesses survive the pandemic.

Ms Copplestone, who represents Coltishall ward, said: “Businesses have had to adapt to survive.

“Through no fault of their own they have found themselves with additional expense.

“These grants will go some way to helping fund the adaptations they have had to make to protect themselves and their customers.

“The tourism industry is vital to the survival of the economy in Broadland.

“We want businesses to know we are doing all we can to support them and Broadland’s beautiful tourist attractions are open for business and they are safe.”

Grants in the adaption fund will be between £500 and £10,000, and grants in the other scheme will be from £250 to £2,500. The schemes part of a package of measures being led by Norfolk County Council, the county’s seven district councils and Visit East of England and New Anglia LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) worth more than £2 million.

The council estimates the tourism sector is worth more than £177 million to the district each year. The past weeks have seen an influx of visitors into the region, as Brit shun holiday aborad due to the pandemic and uncertainty around travel restrictions.

But many businesses are still struggling to get back on their feet and are faced with decreased capacity due to social distancing guidelines.

For more information or to apply, visit www.broadland.gov.uk/tourismgrants.

