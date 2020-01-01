Councillors vote to adopt 'clunky' new joint name

Two Norfolk councils are set to adopt a joint online name - despite one councillor twice branding it "clunky".

South Norfolk and Broadland Council are merging their management teams, with new roles set to come into effect from January 1, 2020.

And at a meeting of South Norfolk Council on Monday, December 16, councillors unanimously voted in favour of bringing in the joint domain, or website, name, of South Norfolk and Broadland.

Kay Mason Billig, Conservative member for Loddon and Chedgrave, told the meeting: "The name that comes up on top is South Norfolk and Broadland. It is a bit clunky, I accept that, but it is the way forward."

She said the move would enable the councils to "move forward" with merging their IT, email and websites.

"I don't think its the end of the world," she added. "It's a bit clunky but its something we can all get behind."

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of adopting the joint name.