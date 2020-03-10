Search

Advanced search

Council that lost £500k on EcoCube admits ‘fault line’ ran through project

PUBLISHED: 19:36 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 30 June 2020

The EcoCube. Picture: Denise Bradley

The EcoCube. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A Norfolk council that gave away the lease of a £500,000 EcoCube for nothing has admitted a “fault line” ran through the project.

Chris Hill, centre, Broadland Council's head of economic development, with Kevin Heaton, right, director of Tilia Properties, and Shaun Catterall, Tilia contracts manager, pictured at the EcoCube. Picture: Denise BradleyChris Hill, centre, Broadland Council's head of economic development, with Kevin Heaton, right, director of Tilia Properties, and Shaun Catterall, Tilia contracts manager, pictured at the EcoCube. Picture: Denise Bradley

Broadland Council said processes were in place to ensure mistakes could not be repeated and the loss “should never have happened”.

The council spent £340,000 leasing The Cube, an eco-centre in Rackheath, in 2012 with a further £160,000 spent on associated costs.

In 2017 it was handed over to the firm which built it - for nothing.

READ MORE: Revealed: How council gave away £500,000 eco-centre for free

But last year the councillor responsible for the decision refused to appear before an investigatory panel, despite his silence being branded a “scandal”.

Now Stuart Clancy, former cabinet member for economic development, has appeared before the reconvened panel - which concluded no more action should be taken over the loss of the lease.

A report on the findings said the panel met on March 10, 2020 and heard Mr Clancy was confident in advice given to him by officers.

A member of the panel said the project was “suboptimal” but that “lessons had been learned”.

READ MORE: Council chiefs in dark over ‘eco’ building deal which could have saved taxpayers thousands

You may also want to watch:

It stated: “The panel took the view that there was a fault line that ran through the project.”

It was thought the property would be owned by the council when agreeing the lease, but the panel was confident it had identified the governance issue which had led to this.

At a meeting of the council’s scrutiny committee, held on Tuesday, June 30, Grant Nurden, chair of the panel, said: “No further action was needed.”

But Sue Catchpole, Liberal Democrat councillor for Aylsham, said: “When that councillor was asked if he had his time again would he do the same thing again or would he do things differently, he was reassuring us he would do differently.

READ MORE: ‘Inadequate’: Report slams council’s failings over £500k eco-centre

“I just felt that was missing from this report.”

Stuart Beadle, Liberal Democrat member for Reepham, said: “I’m amazed that it ever could happen. There was a fault line that ran through the project and a lack of governance that allowed this failure to happen.”

Peter Bulman, the Conservative member for Great Witchingham, added: “I don’t see any purpose in going over old ground.”

And monitoring officer Emma Hodds said: “There were a raft of recommendations that came out and are part of processes now.

“I completely agree this should not have happened when it did but these are in place now.”

The committee unanimously voted to note the report’s findings.

READ MORE: Councillor’s silence over £500,000 eco-centre loss branded ‘a scandal’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

BMW-driving ‘scheming’ grandmother jailed for £216,000 credit card fraud

Florence Spencer from Norwich, who has been jailed for cheating banks and credit card companies out out £216,000. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary.