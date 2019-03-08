Charges for these free car parks could arrive 'sooner rather than later'

Broadland Council could soon start charging for a number of its free car parks. Pictured: Acle War Memorial Recreation Centre car park. Picture: Google Google

Motorists could soon be expected to cough up for parking in a handful of free car parks in the county.

Car parking provisions in the Broadland district are soon set to undergo an overhaul, as the council updates the service it provides.

And as part of it, free parking in council-run car parks in places including Aylsham and Reepham could be coming to an end.

However, the changes may also see Broadland expand its electric vehicle charging point network as it seeks to promote cleaner modes of transport and prepare for future needs.

As it stands, the council provides eight off-street car parks across the district, none of which are charged for.

But now a report has revealed that charges for the car parks could be coming "sooner rather than later".

On Monday, August 19, the council's economic success panel will run the rule over the report and discuss whether charges should be brought in.

A spokesman for the council said: "The issue of charging for Broadland District Council's car park is something that has been looked at by the economic success panel several times in the past.

"In this particular instance the issue will be taken to the panel to weight up the council's options around parking following concerns from businesses and residents about spaces being occupied for long periods, limiting parking options for locals and visitors in certain areas in Broadland."

A report from David Disney, operational economic development manager at Broadland and South Norfolk councils, said officers were considering a range of options, including pay and display parking, free parking but with maximum stays and charging but allowing one free hour.

In his report, Mr Disney said: "The high occupation of space blocking that exists in some car parks and the very real issue of the district not contributing equitably to the car parking enforcement budget will ultimately mean financial contributions are likely to be required sooner rather than later."

Meanwhile, the report also asks the panel to apply to the office for low emission vehicles for funding to increase the number of electric charging points across the district.

Broadland Council runs the following car parks:

- Acle, War Memorial Recreation Centre

- Aylsham, Burgh Road

- Aylsham, The Buttsland

- Brundall, The Street

- Buxton, Stracey Road

- Coltishall, Station Road

- Reepham, Station Road

- South Walsham, Kingfisher Lane