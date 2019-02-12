Broadland council sets budget for year ahead

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Taxpayers in Broadland will not see a council tax hike for the upcoming financial year.

At a meeting on Thursday evening councillors agreed to set the net budget requirement for the year 2019/2020 at £12,191.

Council tax for a band D property has been set as £1,817.05, which includes the county council tax increase of 3pc, adding just under £40 to a band D property, and the police precept of just under 10pc adding £24 a year.

The increase in the band D rate for town and parish councils has increased by 3pc, from £75.89 to £78.17, and the Broadland District special expenses has risen by 60p.

A report to the council states the increase in special expenses will be sufficient to cover current levels of maintenance and rebuild a reserve as a contingency.

Just hours earlier, Breckland Council voted to raise its share of council tax by £4.95 per year for a band D property at a meeting on Thursday morning.