Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Broadland council sets budget for year ahead

PUBLISHED: 22:05 21 February 2019

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Taxpayers in Broadland will not see a council tax hike for the upcoming financial year.

At a meeting on Thursday evening councillors agreed to set the net budget requirement for the year 2019/2020 at £12,191.

Council tax for a band D property has been set as £1,817.05, which includes the county council tax increase of 3pc, adding just under £40 to a band D property, and the police precept of just under 10pc adding £24 a year.

The increase in the band D rate for town and parish councils has increased by 3pc, from £75.89 to £78.17, and the Broadland District special expenses has risen by 60p.

A report to the council states the increase in special expenses will be sufficient to cover current levels of maintenance and rebuild a reserve as a contingency.

Just hours earlier, Breckland Council voted to raise its share of council tax by £4.95 per year for a band D property at a meeting on Thursday morning.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Girl, 14, suffers black eye after being ‘slapped and punched’ by girl gang

London Road North, Lowesttoft. Photo: James Carr.

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

How the new Alchemista will look at the spa hotel in Surrey Street
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists