Brexit Party announces region's first two candidates as party prepares for early election

PUBLISHED: 10:29 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 02 August 2019

The Brexit Party has announced Adrian Myers will be its candidate in Great Yarmouth as it prepares for an early general election. Picture: James Bass

The Brexit Party has announced its first two Prospective Parliamentary Candidates for the region as it prepares to contest every seat should an early general election be called.

Candidates for Great Yarmouth and Waveney have been named as The Brexit Party unveiled its first 50 potential MPs.

Former Ukip councillor and co-founder of Great Yarmouth's Tribune Party Adrian Myers is running in Great Yarmouth while Brexit Party MEP for the South East Robert Rowland is running in Waveney.

If a general election is called, the party is preparing to run for all 650 seats across the country and will announce more candidates in the coming days.

Leader of The Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, said: "With Boris Johnson already watering down Brexit, and looking to bounce the country into an early general election, trust is now the key issue in British politics.

"Our great candidates will not stand for Mrs May's treaty being repackaged, it is still the worst deal in history and a betrayal of leave voters.

"That's why we are ready to fight in every seat to secure the Brexit that 17.4m voted for."

