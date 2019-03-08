Video

WATCH: 'It's such a mess' - Norwich reacts to election

Brad Baxter, 42 from Norwich, believes politics in Britain is a mess. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

With a general election looming in December - Britain's third in five years - the people of Norwich have shared their confusion and surprise at the decision.

Jamie Ringwood, 22 from Wroxham, thinks another general election may divide the country further just before Christmas. Picture: Neil Didsbury Jamie Ringwood, 22 from Wroxham, thinks another general election may divide the country further just before Christmas. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Here is what they think:

Brad Baxter, 42, owner of Gonzo's nightclub, said: "I genuinely think it's such a mess.

"I don't know what the outcome is going to be, at all. Nobody does.

"It's going on and on and on and on.

Maria Gil de Sagrebo, 64 from Norwich, welcomes a general election and hopes it can mean a rethink on Brexit. Picture: Neil Didsbury Maria Gil de Sagrebo, 64 from Norwich, welcomes a general election and hopes it can mean a rethink on Brexit. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"I'm Canadian, I'm just sitting back watching the show."

Videographer David Butler, 57, said: "I think I've just become completely disillusioned by politicians.

"I don't think there's anybody to vote for.

"It's bonkers, I used to be a staunch Labour supporter but not any more.

David Butler, 57 from Saxthorpe, has become disillusioned by politicians. Picture: Neil Didsbury David Butler, 57 from Saxthorpe, has become disillusioned by politicians. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"My spirit is with the Greens I suppose.

"But it's just an exasperating process.

"I've been for a run, I think I'll carry on running."

Jamie Ringwood, 22, who supports remaining in the European Union , was one of the few people to support the decision to call an election - but not without some mixed feelings. He said: "It's good. But at the same time... we're not entirely sure whether it's going to benefit [us] or not.

"Or whether it's going to actually solve Brexit or not."

Maria Gil de Sagrebo, 64, moved to Norwich from Spain 15 years ago. She believes another election is in line with the needs of the people.

She said: "I think we should be in Europe. I think we should stay together."

What do you think about the decision to call an election? Let us know in the comments or message EDP24 on Twitter or Facebook.