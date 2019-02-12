Have your say on plan for district growth

People can have their say on the draft of Breckland Council's Local Plan. Picture: Breckland Council Supplied

A public consultation is underway to gather people’s views on proposed changes to Breckland Council’s draft Local Plan, which will act as a blueprint for the district’s growth until 2036.

The council’s draft plan was assessed between April and September last year by an independent planning inspector who has suggested a number of amendments.

The six week public consultation is focused on these proposed changes and feedback received will be taken into account by the planning inspector.

Anybody wishing to take part in the consultation can review the documents at www.breckland.gov.uk or at the council’s office on Walpole Loke, Dereham. Comments can also be submitted via the council’s website.

Any questions about the consultation can be emailed to programme.officer@breckland.gov.uk. Responses to the consultation should be submitted before 5pm on April 1, 2019.