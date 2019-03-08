Breckland council leader stands down day after local elections

The former leader of Breckland Council has resigned as head of the ruling Conservative group the day after the results of the local elections.

Leader of the council William Nunn says he is very pleased with the result for the Conservatives #NorfolkVotes pic.twitter.com/OdtxTYWned — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) May 3, 2019

William Nunn stood down at the group's AGM on Saturday morning and proposed Sam Chapman-Allen as the new leader.

Breckland bucked the national trend of Conservtaive losses, with the Breckland Council group able to escape from the election with minimal damage to its majority. The party emerged with its overall majority still in tact, with just two fewer seats than it went into the election with.

Breckland council's make-up now sees 37 Conservative councillors, six Labour, four Independents and two Greens after that party grabbed its first seats on the council for decades.

Mr Nunn was elected in the Harling and Heathlands ward. Mr Chapman-Allen, who had been deputy leader of the Conservative group, was re-elected in the Forest ward.

After the results, Mr Nunn said: “I expected a very challenging day but I think to return 37 councillors is fantastic.”

Responding to his resignation fellow Conservative councillor Ian Sherwood tweeted: “Congratulations Sam and thank you William for your leadership of group and council.”