New fund launched for groups trying to improve health and wellbeing

A new fund of up to £3,000 for groups trying to improve the health and wellbeing of their community has been launched.

The Health Communities Fund, launched by Breckland District Council, offers funding of up to £3,000 to residents, charities, and community groups who are looking to improve health of their local area.

The fund will focus on three themes: loneliness, increasing physical activity and improving the health of children and young people.

The funding will be provided for groups who are trying something new in the district or who bigger ideas that require a pilot scheme in the local area.

Paul Claussen, Breckland District Council’s executive member for place, said: “This innovative funding project is looking to inspire and nurture dynamic and ground-breaking projects that will see local solutions put in place to tackle local issues and make a real difference to Breckland residents.

“I’m excited to see what life-changing ideas our local groups can deliver.”

More information on the funds can be found at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/community-funding with the deadline for applications February 22, 2019.