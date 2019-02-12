Council tax decision set to be made

Breckland Council is set to decide on the rate of council tax for the following year at a meeting later today.

The council will meet to discuss the council tax setting for 2019-20, with plans to raise it under the proposed budget.

In November last year, councillors discussed the proposed 2019-2020 budget which outlined plans to increase district council tax by £4.95 for the year for a Band D property from April 2019.

However, a Breckland Council spokesperson also said that most residents in the district live in lower band homes, meaning it wouldn’t go up as much.

