Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council tax decision set to be made

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 February 2019

Breckland Council is set to decide on the rate of council tax for the following year at a meeting later today.

The council will meet to discuss the council tax setting for 2019-20, with plans to raise it under the proposed budget.

In November last year, councillors discussed the proposed 2019-2020 budget which outlined plans to increase district council tax by £4.95 for the year for a Band D property from April 2019.

However, a Breckland Council spokesperson also said that most residents in the district live in lower band homes, meaning it wouldn’t go up as much.

Follow our website for updates on the decision that is made later today.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

‘This is my home in England and will always be’ – Norwich contract chat leads to Farke admission

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is thoroughly enjoying his time at the Carrow Road helm. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This is my home in England and will always be’ – Norwich contract chat leads to Farke admission

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

‘Let’s make it as special as he was’ – Norwich City player calls on fans to pay tribute to Denver Clinton

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘I hope it happens in the shirt of Norwich City’ - one Finnish legend on another

Teemu Pukki celebrates his second goal at Bolton at the weekend - his 23rd league goal of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists