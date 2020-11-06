Search

Council receives RSPCA award for dedication to stray dogs

PUBLISHED: 11:53 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 06 November 2020

Breckland Council have now won five awards from the RSPCA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A district council has received its fifth award in a row for it’s dedication to protecting animals.

Breckland Council have been recognised by the RSPCA for its commitment to protecting animal welfare for five years in a row.

The animal charity issued the council with its latest award at the RSPCA 2020 PawPrint Awards, where Breckland scooped Gold Award status in the Stray Dog category.

It recognises the council’s care and provision when dealing with stray dogs, including the work of the council’s dog warden, kennels, re-homing, veterinary care and the other staff who help to manage and administer the service.

It also recognises promotional work around the microchipping and neutering of dogs.

Gordon Bambridge, the councils executive member for housing, health and the environment, said: “To be recognised by the RSCPA, a charity which has not only led the UK but the world in championing animal welfare, is a great achievement and a testament to the wonderful service we offer to protect animals in need.

“Our team work closely with various partners and the community to secure the best possible outcomes for animals I’m delighted they now have a hattrick of gold awards.”

