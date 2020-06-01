District growth blueprint set for review - despite fears over lack of balance

Breckland council approved its local plan in November 2019. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

A council has agreed to carry out a full review of its local plan - despite criticism over the membership of the committee looking into it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Council has agreed to hold a review of its local plan, which was adopted in November 2019 - by 2024.

Authorities are legally required to maintain plans.

READ MORE: Blueprint for growth in Mid Norfolk given green light

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting of Breckland Council held on Monday, June 1, Paul Claussen, executive member for planning, told councillors preparations for a full review would start with a series of public consultations.

But Roger Atterwill, Independent councillor for Lincoln Ward, criticised the make-up of the local plan working group responsible for conducting the review.

“You certainly haven’t asked any of the opposition councillors to volunteer,” he said. “I do find that a little bit concerning.”

And Mr Claussen said: “With the numbers the way they are, we are a balanced group going forwards, so that’s the way it is.”

Members agreed the review.

READ MORE: ‘Self-congratulatory and sycophantic’ - council’s virus response criticised