District growth blueprint set for review - despite fears over lack of balance
PUBLISHED: 16:40 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 01 June 2020
A council has agreed to carry out a full review of its local plan - despite criticism over the membership of the committee looking into it.
Breckland Council has agreed to hold a review of its local plan, which was adopted in November 2019 - by 2024.
Authorities are legally required to maintain plans.
At a meeting of Breckland Council held on Monday, June 1, Paul Claussen, executive member for planning, told councillors preparations for a full review would start with a series of public consultations.
But Roger Atterwill, Independent councillor for Lincoln Ward, criticised the make-up of the local plan working group responsible for conducting the review.
“You certainly haven’t asked any of the opposition councillors to volunteer,” he said. “I do find that a little bit concerning.”
And Mr Claussen said: “With the numbers the way they are, we are a balanced group going forwards, so that’s the way it is.”
Members agreed the review.
