Search

Advanced search

District growth blueprint set for review - despite fears over lack of balance

PUBLISHED: 16:40 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 01 June 2020

Breckland council approved its local plan in November 2019. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland council approved its local plan in November 2019. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A council has agreed to carry out a full review of its local plan - despite criticism over the membership of the committee looking into it.

Breckland Council has agreed to hold a review of its local plan, which was adopted in November 2019 - by 2024.

Authorities are legally required to maintain plans.

READ MORE: Blueprint for growth in Mid Norfolk given green light

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting of Breckland Council held on Monday, June 1, Paul Claussen, executive member for planning, told councillors preparations for a full review would start with a series of public consultations.

But Roger Atterwill, Independent councillor for Lincoln Ward, criticised the make-up of the local plan working group responsible for conducting the review.

“You certainly haven’t asked any of the opposition councillors to volunteer,” he said. “I do find that a little bit concerning.”

And Mr Claussen said: “With the numbers the way they are, we are a balanced group going forwards, so that’s the way it is.”

Members agreed the review.

READ MORE: ‘Self-congratulatory and sycophantic’ - council’s virus response criticised

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council... plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

‘A particular kind of Hell’: Shielded author phones mum to say ‘Dad has died’

Norwich author Laura James, who has been shielding during the pandemic, has spoken up about her father's death and how she had to break the news on the phone to her mum. Picture: Tim James

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant
Drive 24