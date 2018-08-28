Search

Advanced search

Breckland Council re-considers planning calls after review threats, but one decision stands

PUBLISHED: 15:21 18 December 2018

The Beeston village sign. Picture: Graham Corney

The Beeston village sign. Picture: Graham Corney

Two planning decisions approved in Breckland were brought back to committee this week, after members of the public threatened the council with judicial reviews.

In July, members of Breckland’s planning committee gave outline approval for 21 homes to be built on School Road in the village of Foulden.

Meanwhile, in October, the same committee gave full planning permission for a small development off The Street and Herne Lane in Beeston, consisting of six new homes with garages and gardens.

However, after the council received pre-action letters indicating members of the public were willing to take the decisions to judicial review, both decisions were brought back before councillors for re-consideration.

But there were mixed fortunes for the applications, with committee members voting to stand by their original decision over Foulden.

However, on the advice of officers, the committee voted to reverse its October decision over Beeston and refuse the application.

In October, members voted eight to one in favour of the scheme, going against the recommendation of council officers to refuse it.

This time, though, members voted to support its officers, who again recommended the scheme for refusal.

The application had proposed six new homes be built in the village, two of which were proposed to be affordable.

Meanwhile, the Foulden application was subject to a number of objections from villagers, with Neil West, 55 of Walnut Close, lodging a formal application to the council over perceived inaccuracies in the officer’s report.

The application was brought back to committee after Richard Buxton solicitors indicated to the council that another Foulden villager, Marianne Christian, was preparing a judicial review.

However, officers maintained their recommendation to approve the scheme and members voted to follow these.

Mr West said: “There doesn’t seem to be any consistency to the decisions being made. The Beeston application was refused as it was considered unsustainable, even though Beeston has far more amenities than Foulden.

“I’m not sure at this stage what our next move will be.”

The application, from Derek Hales Ltd, was approved with an agreement that the developers will provide a new footpath across the playing field to the local village hall.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in “racial gesture”

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists