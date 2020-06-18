Council investigates developer over work on 12 homes

Norfolk Land Developments (NLD) have started work on building 12 houses in it’s Kensington Forge site on Dereham Road in Mattishall. Picture: Archant Archant

Work has started on a development of 12 houses in mid Norfolk, despite questions being raised over conditions attached to planning permission.

Norfolk Land Developments (NLD) is building on its Kensington Forge site on Dereham Road in Mattishall.

The site was set to be given full planning permission once it met a number of conditions back in July 2018.

One of the conditions, which relates to the safety of the site’s main access point, could not be met after the sight line crossed onto land not owned by the developer.

A Breckland Council spokesperson said: “We are aware this issue and currently investigating. Until the investigation is complete, we cannot comment further.”

The developers hope to join Dereham Road, which has a speed limit of 40mph, at a T-junction with the site.

Richard Jackson Engineering Consultants carried out an assessment on the junction which determined out of the 120 metre sight line, 70 metres were hidden from view when at the junction.

Brian Turner, whose house borders the development site, said: “We do not have a problem with the original development with the altered highways, we actually supported it through the planning phase.

“This new plan with the road where it is, is unsafe.

“If this goes through it sets an example to all developers that they can breach conditions.”

Last month NLD put in a request to Breckland Council to remove the condition but withdrew the application before a decision was made.

The firm then wrote to the council advising them they would proceed with the development despite the condition still being in place.

In the letter, NLD said: “Bob McGeady [Ashtons Legal] has advised that this will be sufficient as although it will be a breach of condition nine, that breach is not so fundamental as to impede the lawful implementation of the planning permission.

“He has explained that there will be a breach of condition against which enforcement action could be taken but as we will have done no more than minimal works it would not be appropriate for any action to be taken by the council at that stage.”