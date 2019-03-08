Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Council goes paperless after using around 162,000 sheets per year on planning papers alone

PUBLISHED: 16:24 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 30 May 2019

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

A council has taken action to cut back on its paper usage after years of using an estimated 13,500 sheets every time its planning committee met.

Typically, Breckland Council's planning committee agendas are around 300 pages in length and until this month it printed 45 copies per meeting.

This and the council's other 12 committees left it with an annual paper cost of around £7,500 - which includes posting agendas out to members and printing costs.

However now, in an effort to reduce the environmental impact of its meetings, the council has splashed out more than £10,000 on iPads, allowing members to access agendas digitally during the meetings.

It has bought 39 of the mobile devices, at a one-off cost of £10,143 - an amount that will be counteracted by the paper cost saving in less than two years.

You may also want to watch:

The tablets will be used for all of the council's committees and not just planning - though it will mean members of the public will not have paper agendas available.

A spokesman for the council said: "By equipping our elected members with the right technology, we are removing the need for paper agenda packs at all our committees, with the aim of making these meetings as effective, cost-efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.

"IPads not only enable members to view and annotate their agenda papers during meetings, they also provide instant access to the systems and information they need to effectively perform their wider duties as a councillor - whether that is in a meeting, working from home, or out meeting with residents."

In the past the council had employed people specifically to print things, however, the spokesman confirmed that no staff were affected by the change.

He said: "Our printing is out-sources, which means this change will reduce those print costs even further over time."

The council's planning committee meets every month, which meant each year an estimated 162,000 pages were being printed off for this meeting alone.

According to an online tree usage calculator, this would have been the equivalent of chopping down around 11 trees per year.

Most Read

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

CONFIRMED: Manchester City starlet Roberts joins Canaries on loan

Patrick Roberts with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Celtic Park in 2018 Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists