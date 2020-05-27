Council gives £5,000 grant to Norfolk accident rescue charity

A council has donated a “much needed” £5,000 to an accident rescue charity.

Breckland Council has announced a £5,000 grant to Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), which will help continue its vital work in supporting the emergency services and saving lives in the community.

The Dereham-based charity, now celebrating its 50th year serving the community, is currently experiencing a dramatic increase in demand for its services, which is provided by a group of highly trained volunteer advanced clinicians.

Paul Strutt, fundraising officer for NARS, said: “Due to Covid-19, all of our traditional fundraising channels have been cut off almost instantly, we are delighted to have received this much needed grant.

Originally formed to support ambulance crews dealing with serious road traffic accidents in the 1970’s, NARS now provides first response expertise to residents with serious injuries, cardiac arrests and strokes, where urgent treatment is vital to saving a life.