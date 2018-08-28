Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Community projects aimed at young people, the homeless and former offenders gets £55,000 funding

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 February 2019

Breckland Council has approved funding for three community projects including The Horticulture Industry Scheme at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breckland Council has approved funding for three community projects including The Horticulture Industry Scheme at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Three community projects aimed at young people, the homeless and former offenders will benefit from more than £55,000 of funding.

Breckland Council’s cabinet committee members agreed to match funding for the Toftwood play area, Access Community Trust (ACT) cafe in Thetford and the Horticulture Industry Scheme at the Charles Burrell Centre.

At the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 5, councillor Paul Claussen said: “They are all very diverse and worthy projects.”

Some £20,000 was sought by Dereham Town Council to expand a play area in Toftwood, which will include swings, roundabouts, balancing and climbing equipment, a sensory trail and a playhouse.

There will also be a number of equipment suitable for children with additional needs, in an area with limited provision for kids of all ages.

Councillor Mark Robinson said: “I’m really pleased to see the play area in Toftwood, it’s quite a creative application and not just your standard play area equipment, they are looking to provide a more rounded experience in that area.”

Access Community Trust also applied for £20,000 to go towards a new community cafe in Thetford to be built in an empty shop under its Tanner Street base.

The cafe will act as an access point for those seeking support from ACT with homelessness, mental health, drug, alcohol, employment and education issues.

It will become a centre of local volunteering opportunities for those who need help towards employment or people who are socially isolated.

The final project to be granted funding is the Horticulture Industry Scheme at Thetford’s Charles Burrell Centre, which was given £15,953 towards rehabilitation work with former offenders and some serving prisoners.

Participants of the scheme grow salad leaves and edible flowers which are then sold to restaurants and undertake garden maintenance for customers and organisations.

The scheme works with 15 people a year work for up to four months and helps them to find work after their placements end.

Mr Robinson praised both the ACT and horticulture schemes, stating they would help rehabilitate people into society.

He added: “There’s a wider benefit to the community as a whole.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Lonely cat ‘calling out for attention’ after almost 100 days at rescue centre

Daddy Long Legs needs a home. Photo: RSCPA East Norfolk

Block of flats and houses to be built on former hospital site

New homes will be built at the former Northgate Hospital site, bordering Beaconsfield Road, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Caroll

Police officers kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman for alleged GBH

Langham's village sign. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Farming Conference will focus on positive opportunities in a changing landscape

The 2019 Norfolk Farming Conference will look for positive opportunities in a challenging farming landscape. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk and Suffolk battered by strong winds – with more on the way

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire.

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists