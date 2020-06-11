Man fined £600 after car parts dumped in woodland

A Thetford man has been fined £600 after car parts were dumped in a woodland area.

A man has been £600 after he was found responsible for car parts that were dumped in a woodland area.

A Thetford man has been fined £600 after car parts were dumped in a woodland area. Photo: Breckland Council A Thetford man has been fined £600 after car parts were dumped in a woodland area. Photo: Breckland Council

Breckland Council was alerted in January by the Forestry Commission, after there had been a significant fly tip containing car vehicle parts.

Through a joint investigation, items that had been dumped were traced back to the original car owner in Ipswich, who confirmed he had sold the vehicle to a man in Thetford in 2019.

The new car owner, from the town, was interviewed under caution by Breckland officers and confirmed that the waste had originated from his car but claimed he was not directly responsible as “unknown males” had purchased scrap from him, which had then found its way into the fly tip.

But unable to identify the fly tippers, the waste owner was found legally responsible for failing to appropriately manage the disposal of his waste, resulting in a £300 fly-tipping fine.

A Thetford man has been fined £600 after car parts were dumped in a woodland area. Photo: Breckland Council A Thetford man has been fined £600 after car parts were dumped in a woodland area. Photo: Breckland Council

The waste owner also admitted to transporting scrap waste without a waste carrier’s licence, which carried a further £300 fine.

He also admitted carrying out repair works to a number of vehicles in a public place without the relevant permission or licence, which resulted in a written warning.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “Rural fly tipping is a serious crime that the vast majority of our residents want to see stopped.

“Our enforcement team are taking serious action, alongside our partners like the Forestry Commission, to ensure the culprits are found and action is taken against them and to discourage people from considering fly tipping in the future.

“The vast majority of material we find fly tipped can be dealt with safely and for free using the local recycling centre.

“Finally, please remember if you are paying someone privately to take your waste away, always check for a waste carrier’s licence and get a full receipt, otherwise you could find yourself involved in a fly tipping investigation.”

To report a suspected fly tip visit, www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip or contact the council direct.