Breckland Council elects new leader

Breckland Council has elected its new leader following a vote by councillors at its annual general meeting.

Members selected councillor Sam Chapman-Allen as the new leader at the meeting on Thursday, May 16.

He takes over from former leader William Nunn, who had already stepped down as head of the Conservative group the day after the local election results, which saw the party secure a comfortable majority.

Speaking after his appointment, Mr Chapman-Allen said: "I'm delighted and very proud to take up the leadership of Breckland Council. William's tenure has left the council in a strong position and I look forward to building on this foundation going forward.

"The council will continue to do what it does best and we will be honouring the priorities we've already set out for the coming four years."

Councillor Paul Claussen was selected as deputy leader.