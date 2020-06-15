Council deliver 10,000 meals to vulnerable people across district

A Norfolk council has announced it has delivered 10,000 meals to vulnerable residents across it’s district.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic Breckland Council has been working with a group of dedicated volunteers, partner organisations and local businesses to deliver hundreds of food parcels across the district.

Leader of Breckland Council, Sam Chapman-Allen, said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone who has contributed to supporting the most vulnerable residents in our communities.

“The team work has made a massive difference to so many people and I’m delighted to have reached such a tremendous milestone.

“The pandemic has brought many challenges, but the community spirit and resolve has truly shown the district at its best.”

For more information on how Breckland residents can find support during this difficult time visit www.breckland.gov.uk/covid-19-guidance