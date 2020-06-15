Search

Advanced search

Council deliver 10,000 meals to vulnerable people across district

PUBLISHED: 15:53 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 15 June 2020

Leader of Breckland Council Sam Chapman Allen visits the Breckland Food community hub. Picture: Breckland Council

Leader of Breckland Council Sam Chapman Allen visits the Breckland Food community hub. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A Norfolk council has announced it has delivered 10,000 meals to vulnerable residents across it’s district.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic Breckland Council has been working with a group of dedicated volunteers, partner organisations and local businesses to deliver hundreds of food parcels across the district.

You may also want to watch:

Leader of Breckland Council, Sam Chapman-Allen, said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone who has contributed to supporting the most vulnerable residents in our communities.

“The team work has made a massive difference to so many people and I’m delighted to have reached such a tremendous milestone.

“The pandemic has brought many challenges, but the community spirit and resolve has truly shown the district at its best.”

For more information on how Breckland residents can find support during this difficult time visit www.breckland.gov.uk/covid-19-guidance

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

7 things to do for Father’s Day in Norfolk

The creators of The Merchants' Vaults escape room at The Museum of Norwich have launched an online escape game challenge, perfect for Father's Day. Pictured is Alasdair Willett, managing director of History Mystery in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Driver arrested after cyclist hurt in hit and run crash in Norwich

Waterloo Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24