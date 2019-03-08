'We are living through an apocalypse' - Second Norfolk council declares climate emergency

Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling.

A second Norfolk council has agreed to officially declare a state of climate emergency.

Breckland Council yesterday became the latest in the county to make the move, following the decision of North Norfolk District Council earlier this year.

It came after a motion was tabled by the Labour group at the council, led by Susan Dowling, who called for Breckland to put the climate at the forefront of all of its actions.

She said: "It is up to us as a council to have the vision, commitment and drive to help create a low carbon and climate resilient community. We are living through an apocalypse.

"For years, our culture has legitimised the way we are destroying our planning - the window to fight the catastrophic effects of global warming is closing."

The timing of the decision is poignant, as it came a day before millions of people across the globe take part in worldwide protests for climate protection.

The motion was agreed almost unanimously, with just a handful of councillors choosing to abstain from the vote.

It follows from North Norfolk District Council, which declared its own climate emergency on St George's Day.