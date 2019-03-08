Breckland community groups could benefit from new grants

PACT Animal Sanctuary in Woodrising are one of the groups to benefit from the Our Breckland Lottery Community Fund. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

Community groups in Breckland are being offered the chance to receive grants from a special £10,000 pot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Groups which are signed up to the Our Breckland Lottery Community Fund will be eligible to access grants of £250, £500 or £1,000, depending on the number of new supporters of the lottery they can recruit over the next few months.

You may also want to watch:

Since its launch in March 2018, the Our Breckland Lottery has raised just under £40,000 for local charities and community groups thanks to tickets purchased by the community.

The new initiative has been launched to celebrate Volunteers Week, which is taking place from June 1 to June 7.

Councillor Mark Robinson, executive member for community, Leisure and Culture at Breckland Council, said: "The money raised through the lottery in its inaugural year has already made such a big difference to local groups and we're delighted to offer this extra boost to good causes, who often rely heavily on the support of volunteers."