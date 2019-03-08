Search

‘We’re open for business’ - Breckland council back plans for investment boost

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 19 March 2019

Breckland council has approved two new strategies aiming to encourage businesses to invest in the district.

The council approved plans to adopt the Invest In Breckland prospectus at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, March 19.

The prospectus outlines the council’s hopes for the district to become the east of England’s largest engineering and manufacturing centre and sets out the sites available for development and the support on offer for firms.

Sam Chapman-Allen, deputy council leader, said: “The prospectus will act as a shop front for the district and be shared with businesses interested in expanding.”

He added: “Attracting more businesses will create new employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

“We have made a very clear statement that Breckland is open for business.”

The cabinet also approved plans to offer business rates relief, to attract firms into the district.

The plans will be put to a full council meeting in May, before being adopted.

