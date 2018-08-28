Breckland cabinet meeting to take place in Watton

Watton Ad feature - Watton Town Hall. Picture Matthew Usher Archant © 2012 01603 772434

The next Breckland District Council cabinet meeting is to be held in Watton with local people encouraged to attend.

The council has been touring the district’s five market towns, with the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 27, taking place in Watton Town Hall from 9.30am.

Local people are encouraged to attend the meeting and to bring forward their views about the council’s work.

Council leader and cabinet chairman William Nunn said: “We’re excited to take cabinet meetings into our local communities and to provide more opportunities for local people to be involved in our democratic processes.

“I look forward to welcoming local Watton residents who would like to see what happens at cabinet or who may wish to put questions to us about the things that are important to them and their community.”

The decision to tour the meetings was made by Mr Nunn to make attending the meetings more convenient.