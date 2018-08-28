Businesses asked for views on council’s spending

Eric Seward, NNDC deputy leader, and Duncan Baker, Conservative Group finance spokesman, are encouraging businesses to give their views on spending at a breakfast meeting in Cromer. Photo: NNDC/Duncan Baker NNDC/Duncan Baker

A Norfolk council is inviting businesses to give their views on the next financial year’s spending.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will hold an open breakfast meeting at its Cromer office, where business rates payers and councillors can discuss plans for the next 12 months.

The meeting, on Monday, January 28, from 8.30am, will begin with a presentation, followed by a discussion with councillors and officers.

Eric Seward, deputy leader, said: “The meeting about plans for the forthcoming budget is an opportunity to find our more on the topic and get your views heard.”

And Duncan Baker, the Conservative group’s finance spokesman, added: “We would be delighted to hear views from our rate-payers, and I would encourage local business owners to attend so they can engage with us on our budget plans.”

Anyone wanting to attend should email accountancy@north-norfolk.gov.uk before Friday, January 25.