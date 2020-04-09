Video

Norfolk MP shares ‘get well soon’ biscuits for Boris Johnson

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, posted a get well soon message on Instagram for prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Brandon Lewis/Instagram Archant

A Norfolk MP has found an unusual way to share messages of support for the prime minister and the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

After Boris Johnson was hospitalised with Covid-19, Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, posted a get well soon message on Instagram - baked into biscuits made by his wife Justine.

Under the image of the red, white and blue iced treats, the Conservative MP wrote: “Mrs Lewis has been busy baking a get well soon message for the prime minister - along with colour and photography support from Miss Lewis.

“Get well soon boss.”

Two days previously, Mr Lewis, minister for Northern Ireland, shared a photo of a beef wellington with the words ‘stay home, save lives’ baked into the dish.

He captioned the post: “Steak home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

The prime minister has spent three nights in an intensive care unit (ICU) and is said to be “improving” and “sitting up in bed”.

