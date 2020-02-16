Search

Advanced search

'I will continue working hard for Great Yarmouth'- Brandon Lewis addresses concerns that his new role will leave constituents behind

PUBLISHED: 11:14 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 16 February 2020

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said he will continue to work hard for his Borough despite his new role. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said he will continue to work hard for his Borough despite his new role. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Many people across his Great Yarmouth borough have wondered what will become of Brandon Lewis now that he has become Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

On Thursday February 13, Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle saw the former security minister and Conservative Party chairman take over Julian Smith as the newest Secretary of State for Northern Ireland - the seventh one to be appointed in under a decade.

Already, Mr Lewis has made his first trip to Northern Ireland - stressing that there would be no border down the Irish Sea after the Brexit transition period.

And Brexit isn't the only thing to consider. He also has to tread carefully regarding continued investigations into historical killings carried out in Northern Ireland during the time of the Troubles.

But concerns have been raised whether Mr Lewis's duties to his constituents will now fall on the back burner as a result.

In response to Mr Lewis's announcement of his new position, one Twitter user commented: "These MPs turn up every five years, throw a lot of money at re-election in safe seats, then disappear back to Westminster knowing they have another five years to further their careers."

Another said: "He's meant to be Great Yarmouth's local MP but he's hardly ever there. Different when he wants our vote - that's the only time you see him."

You may also want to watch:

Others pointed out Mr Lewis's "limited experience" In Northern Ireland compared to his predecessor Mr Smith.

However, Great Yarmouth's MP does not share any concerns about his increased work load.

In a statement he said: "I am honoured to have been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by the Prime Minister.

"This is an exciting time for Northern Ireland and I follow fantastic colleagues as predecessors, whose work I hope we can continue to build on.

"I will continue working hard for Great Yarmouth.

"I remain a strong and committed advocate for our borough: working to build on the investment that we have had and ensuring that we can develop further.

"As a Cabinet Minister, I am at the heart of the decision making for our nation, and I will make sure that Great Yarmouth's voice is heard loud and clear."

Most Read

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A red rag to a bull’ - fury over National Park signs put up in Broads village

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park have sparked an outcry over “misleading” wording. Photo: Kay Mason Billig

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

STORM DENNIS: Hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk are without power as engineers work to fix issues caused by storm Dennis. Photo: UK Power Networks

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

A man has been arrested in Norwich after the body of a woman was discovered. Ian Burt.

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We need to instill a sense of pride’- How the council plans to clean up Great Yarmouth’s streets

One of the ideas being floated by the council is volunteer task-forces to help with beach cleans. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Everything you need to know about Sheringham Viking Festival

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24