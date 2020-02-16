'I will continue working hard for Great Yarmouth'- Brandon Lewis addresses concerns that his new role will leave constituents behind

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said he will continue to work hard for his Borough despite his new role. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Many people across his Great Yarmouth borough have wondered what will become of Brandon Lewis now that he has become Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

I am honoured to have been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by the Prime Minister. This is an exciting time for Northern Ireland & I follow fantastic colleagues as predecessors, whose work I hope we can continue to build on. — Brandon Lewis MP (@BrandonLewis) February 13, 2020

On Thursday February 13, Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle saw the former security minister and Conservative Party chairman take over Julian Smith as the newest Secretary of State for Northern Ireland - the seventh one to be appointed in under a decade.

Already, Mr Lewis has made his first trip to Northern Ireland - stressing that there would be no border down the Irish Sea after the Brexit transition period.

And Brexit isn't the only thing to consider. He also has to tread carefully regarding continued investigations into historical killings carried out in Northern Ireland during the time of the Troubles.

But concerns have been raised whether Mr Lewis's duties to his constituents will now fall on the back burner as a result.

So Julian Smith, a near universally respected minister both in NI & Uk, who managed to achieve what many believed to be impossible by getting devolution restored, fired for speaking truth to power. (1/3). pic.twitter.com/UZQFsaYM8k — Tadhgh Lane (@Tadhgh_Lane) February 13, 2020

In response to Mr Lewis's announcement of his new position, one Twitter user commented: "These MPs turn up every five years, throw a lot of money at re-election in safe seats, then disappear back to Westminster knowing they have another five years to further their careers."

Another said: "He's meant to be Great Yarmouth's local MP but he's hardly ever there. Different when he wants our vote - that's the only time you see him."

Others pointed out Mr Lewis's "limited experience" In Northern Ireland compared to his predecessor Mr Smith.

I've been here for his whole tenure. Never ever seen him, and has ignored emails asking for help with local issues. Town has gone down the pan even more in the last 10 years, but not the villages. They vote for him, so he goes there, and sorts their problems — Karen Sally (@MinxyMissK) February 13, 2020

However, Great Yarmouth's MP does not share any concerns about his increased work load.

In a statement he said: "I am honoured to have been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by the Prime Minister.

"This is an exciting time for Northern Ireland and I follow fantastic colleagues as predecessors, whose work I hope we can continue to build on.

"I will continue working hard for Great Yarmouth.

Do you actually care about the town or was it just an easy seat? I lived in GY for 8 years saw you in the town once in the flesh abd all the times you were in town it was only if a cam was about — Tony Crone (@ThePNDdaddy) February 13, 2020

"I remain a strong and committed advocate for our borough: working to build on the investment that we have had and ensuring that we can develop further.

"As a Cabinet Minister, I am at the heart of the decision making for our nation, and I will make sure that Great Yarmouth's voice is heard loud and clear."