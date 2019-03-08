Search

‘Last chance to deliver Brexit,’ Norfolk MP warns, as Commons set to vote again on deal

PUBLISHED: 09:29 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 29 March 2019

Great Yarmouth Norfolk Conservative MP Brandon Lewis Photo: UK Parliament

Great Yarmouth Norfolk Conservative MP Brandon Lewis Photo: UK Parliament

UK Parliament

A Norfolk MP has warned today is “probably [the] last chance” to deliver Brexit and leave the EU “in an orderly way”.

Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth and party chairman, said: “Today is a day (probably our last chance) where we can show, cross party in parliament, that we are going to deliver on the referendum result, and leave the EU in an orderly way with a pathway to a strong trading partnership.”

Theresa May will today battle to get her Brexit withdrawal agreement backed by the Commons on the day that was scheduled to see Britain quit the EU.

The prime minister split the legally binding treaty segment of her Brexit deal from the declaration on future relations with the EU in order to ensure MPs could vote on it on Friday.

But Mrs May faced an uphill struggle as key government allies the DUP joined Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in saying they would vote against the move.

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman, who has pushed for , said the public was “fed up” and urged people to back Mrs May.

He said: “It’s Brexit day. The public are getting fed up. All MPs today should respect the EU referendum and vote for the withdrawal agreement. We can debate the future relationship later.”

Under the terms of an agreement with Brussels, if passed by MPs on Friday the vote would qualify the UK to be granted an automatic delay to May 22 of the formal date of Brexit.

Mrs May’s move allows the government to present the situation as a choice between a short delay to Brexit and the potential for a much longer one which would mean taking part in European Parliament elections.

But it would not let parliament go ahead and ratify the withdrawal deal, as Brexit legislation allows this only after the passage of a “meaningful vote” on both the withdrawal agreement and a political declaration on the future relationship.

