Norfolk MP made CBE in Theresa May's resignation honours

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has been made a CBE in former prime minister Theresa May's resignation honours list.

Mr Lewis, who has been a Norfolk MP since 2010, was chairman of the Conservative party from 2018 until 2019.

Mrs May's chief EU negotiator Olly Robbins - blamed by many Tory MPs for her three times rejected Brexit deal - receives a knighthood.

Her controversial former joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, forced to quit No 10 after the 2016 general election debacle - are made CBEs.

Away from politics, former Yorkshire and England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott, along with former England captain Andrew Strauss, both receive knighthoods for services to sport.

Sir Kim Darroch, forced to resign as ambassador to the United States after falling out with the Trump administration, is made a life peer and will sit as a non-party crossbencher.

Gavin Barwell - who succeeded Mr Timothy and Ms Hill as her chief of staff - becomes a life peer while David Lidington, seen as her de facto deputy, and ex-No 10 communications chief Robbie Gibb are knighted.

Former chief whip Julian Smith - who has since been made Northern Ireland secretary by Boris Johnson - is made a CBE.

Another close ally, the former trade minister George Hollingbery - who served as Mrs May's parliamentary private secretary in both Downing Street and the Home Office - receives a knighthood.

Mrs May's former political secretary Stephen Parkinson and special advisers Joanna Penn and Elizabeth Sanderson are to become life peers.

There are CBEs for Mrs May's No 10 political aides Paul Harrison and Kirsty Buchanan, as well as Mrs May's official spokesman, James Slack, who continues in the same role with Mr Johnson.

The former joint acting chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee Charles Walker is knighted while ex-party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin is upgraded to a Companion of Honour.

Jeremy Corbyn has nominated three new Labour life peers - ex-National Union of Teachers general secretary Christine Blower, Newport City Council leader Debbie Wilcox, and the employment rights lawyer John Hendy QC.

MP John Mann, who announced at the weekend he was quitting Labour to become a government anti-Semitism "tsar" has been nominated for for a non-affiliated life peerage while the Green Party have nominated former leader Natalie Bennett for a peerage.

In other appointments, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick becomes a dame while Lady Justice Hallett, the vice president of the Court of Appeal Criminal Division becomes a life peer.

Sir Simon Woolley, the founder of operation Black Vote, and Ruth Hunt, the ex-chief executive of Stonewall, are made crossbench life peers.