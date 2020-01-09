Search

Two of Norfolk's MPs to be quizzed on BBC Question Time this evening

PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 09 January 2020

Clive Lewis and Brandon Lewis are appearing on BBC Question Time this evening. Pictures: Archant

Two of the county's MPs are gearing up to be quizzed by a live television audience - including a Labour leadership candidate.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis will be among the panellists on BBC Question Time this evening - Thursday, January 9, as his bid to become next leader of the Labour party gathers steam.

Joining him on the panel will be Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis, who held on to his seat in December's general election.

Mr Lewis and Mr Lewis will make up a panel of five on the regular programme, which will be broadcast live on BBC One at 10.35pm.

The hour-long broadcast will then be repeated on BBC Parliament at 6pm on Sunday and on BBC Two at 2.40am on Monday.

Drive 24
